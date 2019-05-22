President Iohannis: ’Romania deserves more’, yet they forgot to add ’than PSD’

The world is complicated today and "the small states are not heard alone anymore", as the ruling PSD (Social Democratic Party) believes, thinking that we are being paid attention to if we stay alone and write on billboards "Romania deserves more!", yet they forgot to add "than the PSD", on Tuesday said in southern Craiova President Klaus Iohannis.

"Today's world is complicated, my fellow nationals, it is not enough anymore to see what is only in front of one's nose, we must see a bit farther, because we live in a globalised world, on the one hand, and on the other hand, we see clearly that the small states are not heard alone in this world. We must stay together if we want to count. How do the PSD members imagine that if staying alone and writing on billboards that Romania deserves more - they've forgot to add "than the PSD" - the world pays attention to us?! No! It pays attention if we do our job at home and together with the other Europeans, so we move forward into this complicated world. Yes, we deserve more, that is true!" Iohannis asserted at the Oltenia Philharmonic of Craiova, where he launched his third book "EU.RO - An open dialogue about Europe", an event attended by hundreds of people.Iohannis added that Romania needs true Romanians who want us to be in the European Union, who are aware and observe the values of the Romanians and of the Europeans, who go there so that together with the others solve the problems of Romania and the EU, because "we have enough problems"."Look around you, one single country of Europe cannot solve almost any of the problems we encounter today worldwide: the economic issues, migration, it's proven no country by itself can solve it. There is no country in Europe that can defend itself alone, nor can it guarantee its own citizens' security. The borders' security outside the EU - no country by itself can defend the borders anymore, the way the Romanians and the Europeans wish. No country alone is capable to complete a research that would put us again at the avant-garde of the world research. Only together. No European country can guarantee anymore the education of the top-notch universities' elites but together. This is why we, the European leaders together have decided to father networks of top European universities. There: together, together, together! Because if each and every one only minds their own business, they probably handle it worse and then we all lose," the president asserted.Iohannis argued that in the European Parliament, the major ruling PSD and ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, minor at rule, ed. n.) cannot represent Romania's interests, because "not even their political families recognise them or accept the two political parties for the mistakes they made"