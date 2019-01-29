President Iohannis: Romania has strong case for non-permanent seat in UN Security Council

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that Romania has a strong case for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council.

"I reiterate Romania's support for multilateralism, support to the UN included. This lasting commitment to peace, justice and sustainable development is the essence of Romania's message in its campaign for securing a position as a non-permanent member of the Security Council at the elections this year. I consider Romania's candidacy to be a strong one, and I express my hope that the states you represent will invest their confidence in Romania on the occasion of the elections this June," Iohannis said at the annual meeting with the heads of the foreign diplomatic missions to Bucharest.

The President also reiterated Romania's goal of becoming an OECD member.