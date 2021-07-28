President Iohannis: Romania must be prepared for 4th wave of COVID-19 pandemic; I urge everyone to vaccinate

Romania must be prepared to deal with the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the "safest" way to slow it down is vaccination, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday.

"This virus that we have been facing for so many months has made and continues to make victims. Although we are now in a period with a low number of infections, we must be realistic. The pandemic is not over. We see it taking many countries by storm again, by the so-called wave 4, and Romania must also be prepared, in her turn, to face it. And the safest way to slow this pandemic down remains vaccination, and I urge all who have not yet been vaccinated to go and get immunised with confidence. Because the beneficial effects in terms of protection against COVID-19 are certain and they have been demonstrated. Every extra person who gets vaccinated contributes responsibly to ending this serious health crisis," the head of state said at the ceremony occasioned by the decoration of 45 doctors and nurses, on the occasion of the National Ambulance Da, Agerpres informs..