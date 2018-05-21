President Iohannis says Romania is place of important cultural diversity

President Klaus Iohannis conveyed on Monday in a message occasioned by the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development that Romania is the place of an important cultural diversity.

"On the occasion of the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development I congratulate all those who acknowledge and observe cultural diversity, promote dialogue among civilisations, linking culture, in its various expressions, to the durable development of collectivities," President Iohannis conveyed, according to a release of the Presidential Administration sent to AGERPRES.The head of state mentioned that cultural diversity is not just a legacy, but a trait of the contemporary creation and intercultural dialogue."Romania is the place of an important cultural diversity, demonstrated through artistic expressions, through local or regional specifics, through the manifestation of ethnic, linguistic or religious history. Cultural diversity is for us not only a legacy, but a trait of the contemporary creation and cultural dialogue, to which we participate in at national, European and international level. Creators, audience or authorities, all those who relate to the cultural area, are called on this day to find the most suitable means in order to make cultural diversity an engine for increasing the quality of life, to the benefit of the collectivities we are part of, as well as of [to the benefit] the generations that will follow," Iohannis stated.According to the Presidential Administration, on this occasion, President Iohannis granted the High Patronage to the Interethnic Contemporary Art Camp, that will be organised in Aiud, between 5-15 June. The camp is organised every two years and this is its second edition.Moreover, the head of state bestow the High Patronage to the "Images of Diversity" exhibition, which will take place at the European Parliament headquarters in Brussels, between 26-30 June. The exhibition includes art-works of the first edition of the Interethnic Contemporary Art Camp of Aiud, October 2016, that gathered 34 plastic artists representing the 20 ethnicities of Romania and which enjoyed a good resonance at national and international level, the quoted release also mentions.