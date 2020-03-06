President Iohannis says Romania needs more forests

Attending the launch of the national afforestation campaign called "A forest as a country" at Uliesti, Dambovita County on Friday, President Klaus Iohannis said that a significant increase in Romania's forested areas is necessary, given the context of the environmental problems facing the country.

"To me personally it is a great joy that we can start this replanting campaign today, a broad campaign that will surely leave positive traces. The forests are the green gold of Romania and this gold must be protected and multiplied. (...) Forests must be protected, it is inadmissible that we have massive illegal logging in the 21st century. And I ask Mr. Minister of environment to find new tools to protect the forests," said Iohannis

The president planted the first oak tree under the campaign launched in Uliesti.

Also present at the event were interim Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, Prime Minister-designate Florin Citu, and Interim Minister of the Environment Costel Alexe. AGERPRES