President Iohannis says solutions to be found for Union Motorway

President Klaus Iohannis said he is convinced that solutions for funding the Union Motorway on European funds will be found, mentioning the national budget and bank loans as other possible sources.

"We are working on that, and I am convinced that we will find solutions. We need to see things a little more integrated. European money is a source of funding. The national budget is another source of financing and, in some cases, bank loans will certainly be needed that, again, are another source of funding. We are not interested in coming before Romanians with electoral texts for sections of the motorways. What I want - and I was pleased today to learn that the government wants to do the same thing - is come up with an integrated concept that solves once and for all the situation of the large transport infrastructure in Romania, in this case, motorways and railways," Iohannis told a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.Minister of European Funds Marcel Bolos said a week ago that it is impossible to complete the Union Motorway under a public-private partnership, adding that the project needs two sources of funding, one of which is the European funds.