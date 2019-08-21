President Iohannis says the US is waiting for Romania's legislation in energy area to be improved

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday that the US is waiting for Romania's legislation in the energy area to be improved.

"There is this concern and it has been brought up, but on an optimistic note. President Trump and the others attending, have expressed the expectation for this legislation to be improved in order to increase Romania's attractiveness for the US investors and I am convinced that these things can be accomplished," Iohannis stated in a statement held at Romania's Embassy to the US, with regards to the Offshore Law and Emergency Ordinance No. 114.He was asked also whether Exxon's announcement regarding the withdrawal from Romania might be connected to the amendments brought to the legislation."I don't want to make speculations, but this matter was brought up and I believe that we will get clarifications in the upcoming period," Iohannis showed.The head of state mentioned that President Trump is very interested in new energy sources being developed, such as the ones in the Black Sea."The civil nuclear technology is also in our common focus and we hope that the best, important solutions be found for Romania, which is certainly able to be an energy supplier in the region," Iohannis stated.He indicated that Romania's attractiveness has to be increased through an honest legislation and mentioned that there is also a development opportunity in terms of civil nuclear technology."We, as presidents, we don't analyse articles of law, but only the principle and we both agree that Romania has a very good potential and Romania's attractiveness should be increased through an honest legislation, but favorable to the investors, through a legislation which becomes predictable again, because it lost a little of this predictability and then, things will be very interesting. (...) We didn't get into technical detail, but we both, Mr President Trump and I, think that the civil nuclear technology, namely the nuclear power plants have an interesting potential for the region and we have the expertise with Cernavoda, where [units] I and II are working, we certainly have a development opportunity here," Iohannis stated.