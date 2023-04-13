President Iohannis sends law by which solidarity contribution was introduced to Parliament for re-examination

On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis sent the Law for the approval of the Government's Emergency Ordinance no. 186/2022, which introduced the solidarity contribution.

The head of state considers that the Law for the approval of the Government Emergency Ordinance no. 186/2022 regarding some measures to implement Council Regulation (EU) 2022/1.854 of October 6, 2022 regarding an emergency intervention to address the problem of high energy prices, which also provides for the solidarity contribution, has some provisions that "they are not clear enough", so as to provide the certainty of not generating problems in application and, therefore, they require to be reanalyzed by the Parliament.

"The law has as its regulatory object the approval of GEO No. 186/2022, which created the legal framework for the implementation of Council Regulation (EU) 2022/1,854 of October 6, 2022 regarding an emergency intervention to address the problem of high prices at energy, in the context of Romania fulfilling its obligations, derived from its capacity as a member state of the European Union, in order to ensure the financing of investments in strategic energy projects and the resources necessary to protect the population from the effects of rising energy prices. of emergency no. 186/2022 established the amount, the method of calculation and the destination of the solidarity contribution. According to the European Regulation, this is of a temporary nature," the re-examination request states.

The President mentions that this solidarity contribution will be paid by commercial companies that carry out activities in the steel, natural gas, coal and refinery sectors and that have the share of these activities in the turnover of over 75% inclusive, and this will be calculated by applying a quotas of 60% on the base, and the base is calculated based on the annual taxable profits in the financial year 2022 and, respectively, in the financial year 2023, which exceed by more than 20% the average taxable profits related to the financial years from 2018-2021.

