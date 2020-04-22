President Iohannis to attend European Council's COVID-19 video conference

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis participates on Thursday in a video conference with members of the European Council on measures regarding the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Presidential Administration.

This video conference will take place at 16:00hrs, EEST.On Thursday at noon, Iohannis will join a summit of the European People's Party in another video conference.In the video conference of the European Council, the heads of state or government of the European Union continue the work on the EU response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The April 23 meeting is the fourth video conference on this topic.