 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Iohannis to attend European Council's COVID-19 video conference

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis participates on Thursday in a video conference with members of the European Council on measures regarding the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Presidential Administration.

This video conference will take place at 16:00hrs, EEST.

On Thursday at noon, Iohannis will join a summit of the European People's Party in another video conference.

In the video conference of the European Council, the heads of state or government of the European Union continue the work on the EU response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The April 23 meeting is the fourth video conference on this topic.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.