President Iohannis to attend official opening of Europalia International Arts Festival in Brussels

President Klaus Iohannis will attend on Tuesday, in Brussels, the official opening of the Europalia International Arts Festival, Romania being the guest country.

President Klaus Iohannis's visit to Brussels takes place at the invitation extended by King Philippe.On this occasion, the head of state will carry out a meeting with King Philippe, at the Royal Palace of Brussels, with the two high-officials opening the Europalia Romania Festival at the Centre for Bine Arts Bozar.The two heads of state will tour the "Brancusi. Sublimation of Form" exhibition - the most important exhibition dedicated to the Romanian sculptor organised in the last decades and the main event of the festival. Afterwards, the two officials will attend the concert called "the Romanian Rhapsody", performed by SoNoRo.Europalia Romania is carried out under the High Patronage of Romania's President and Belgian Kings and Queens.The Festival, organised between 2 October 2019 and 2 February 2020 includes events in the area of visual arts, performing arts, music, film, literature, education, culture, which will take place both in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Germany. Luxembourg and the UK.Europalia is one of the most important arts festival around the world, with the 2019 edition marking its 50 anniversary. Romania also participated in the 2007 edition.In this year's edition, Romania will present almost 250 cultural events.