President Iohannis to attend world climate summit

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis will take part in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) conference in Glasgow, Scotland, November 1-2, agerpres reports.

According to a press statement released by the Romanian Presidential Administration, Iohannis will deliver Romania's national declaration conveying Romania's position with emphasis on the steps the country is taking to contain the effects of climate change.

"The remarks byof the President of Romania will thus reflect the integrated approach that our country proposes in the process of combating climate change with nature-based solutions in the process of carbon capture and storage, green technologies to reduce emissions from the energy and industrial sector, changing citizens' behaviour by raising awareness and educating about climate change."At the same time, Iohannis will participate in events in a multilateral and bilateral format on nature-based solutions to climate change and the reduction of emissions from the energy system."Climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing humanity amidst the climate emergency we are facing. The effects of climate change know no national borders, and people are increasingly exposed to them. President Klaus Iohannis is determined to be actively involved, together with other world leaders, international organisations, public bodies, NGOs and the business community, to support the global effort to combat climate change. "The COP26 conference, October 31 to November 12, has a key role in improving the implementation of the Paris Agreement and limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. In that regard, a global commitment to zero net emissions by 2050 as well as to major reductions by 2030 is desirable. At the same time, developed countries are expected to substantially expand climate finance for developing countries to support their efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change. Increased co-operation in research and innovation is essential in the development of new green technologies.Nature-based solutions, such as afforestation, also play an important role in combating climate change.Romania, as a member state of the European Union, undertakes to contribute to the European Union's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, as against the 1990 levels, and to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. Romania supports at COP26 efforts to complete the rules for the operationalisation of the Paris Agreement, while remaining committed to its implementation.