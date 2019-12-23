President Iohannis: To continue together as a nation means to keep Revolution of December 1989

President Klaus Iohannis explained his attendance of the march commemorating the heroes of the Revolution through his "duty" of remembering "the victory of a generation on which the European Romania was built."

The head of state posted several pictures on his Facebook page from the march commemorating the heroes of the Revolution, which took place on Sunday evening and stopped in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior."We are here because of our duty to remember the victory of a generation on which the European Romania was built so that we can live together in freedom today within our country's borders. Our heroes and martyrs were together and together they obtained their victory. To continue together as a nation means to keep the memory of the Revolution of December 1989 alive!," said Iohannis in his message.President Iohannis and Prime Minister Orban, joined by several other members of the Government, on Sunday evening participated in a march commemorating the heroes of the December 1989 Revolution on the route Universitate Square - Revolutiei Square. They lit a candle in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior, the former headquarters of the Central Committee of the Romanian Communist Party (PCR) and attended the solemn reading of the names of those who died in the Revolution 30 years ago.