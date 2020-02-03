 
     
President Iohannis to meet European Council President Michel in Brussels to discuss EU budget

Klaus Iohannis

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis will meet President of the European Council Charles Michel in Brussels on Friday.

According to the Presidential Administration, the agenda of this meeting covers negotiations over the budget of the European Union for 2021-2027.

The meeting is part of a series of meetings that Michel has with the leaders of the European Union member states to prepare an extraordinary European summit on February 20 for negotiations over the future multiannual budget of the EU.

The negotiations have entered a new stage, where process coordination has been taken over by the president of the European Council with the aim of obtaining, as quickly as possible, an agreement at the level of the heads of state or government of the European Union. AGERPRES

