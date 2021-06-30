President Iohannis to meet politicians, social partners on 'Educated Romania' project

July 5-7, President Klaus Iohannis will hold a series of consultations with politicians and social partners on the "Educated Romania" at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace to conclude the public debate on it.

According to the Presidential Administration, on Monday, at 17:00hrs, Iohannis will welcome the leaders of the governing coalition; on Tuesday, from 16:00hrs, the leadership of Parliament and with members of the education committees of the two chambers; on Wednesday, from 16:00, the social dialogue partners from the education area and leaders of non-governmental organisations involved in the "Educated Romania" project.

During the discussions, the main reform areas and guideline for action of the "Educated Romania" project will be presented, in order to achieve social and political consensus, which will guarantee its implementation and cross-party commitment, according to the Presidential Administration.