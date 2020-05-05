President Iohannis to participate in high-level meeting EU-Western Balkans through video conferencing

President Klaus Iohannis is going to participate on Wednesday in a high-level meeting of the EU and the Western Balkans, through video conferencing.

According to the agenda of the head of state, the meeting will take place at 5.30 pm.Initially, the meeting was supposed to take place in Zagreb.The heads of state and the heads of Executive from the EU and the Western Balkans are to discuss common challenges.On April 29, ahead of this meeting, the European Commission announced that the EU, together with the European Investment Bank, will grant financial support of more than 3.3 billion euros to the benefit of the citizens in the Western Balkans.According to a press release of the EC Representative Office in Romania, this financial package is meant to cover for the immediate needs related to health caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and humanitarian aid, and to help with the economic and social recovery.