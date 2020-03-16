President Iohannis to Romanians: No matter how hard it may seem, maintain social distancing

President Klaus Iohannis conveyed to the Romanians on Monday, in the context of the crisis determined by the novel coronavirus, to listen to the messages of the officials, to strictly respect the rules, to limit as much as possible any movement, to avoid the crowds and to maintain social distancing.

"Take care of your loved ones more than ever, especially the elderly and the vulnerable. No matter how hard it may seem, maintain social distancing. Measures that have worked so far in areas where the transmission of the infection has been kept under control or at least slowed down have been the severe ones, of social distancing. Combating the transmission of infections with the novel coronavirus requires sustained effort, adaptability and rapid action," Iohannis told the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He specified that the establishment of the state of emergency allows the responsible authorities to adopt gradually or immediately, if necessary, measures such as closing state border crossing points, temporarily closing restaurants, hotels, cafes, clubs and other public places, but also that, wherever necessary, road, rail, maritime, river or air traffic as well as that of the underground can be gradually banned on different routes.

"At the same time, as a first-aid measure with gradual applicability, I repeat gradually meaning when and only when absolutely necessary, there is also the identification and requisition of stocks, production and distribution capacities, protective equipment, disinfectants and medicines used in the treatment of COVID-19," said Iohannis.

President Iohannis stressed that these measures will be temporary and said that he will personally verify how all the measures taken following the issuance of the decree for the establishment of a state of emergency on Romania's territory are implemented.

He said that "our nation is going through difficult times", but "we are Romanians, a people whose history has been subjected to terrible trials in the past, and together we have managed to overcome them all well. Today, we are not alone in the fight to limit the harmful effects of the coronavirus epidemic. A global crisis requires global solutions, not just local ones. The international effort is a huge one, we are coordinating with our partners in the European Union and together we are confident that we will overcome this difficult test."