President Iohannis tours Wahat Al Karama memorial on first day of his official visit to the UAE

President Klaus Iohannis toured on Saturday the Wahat Al Karama war memorial and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, on the first day of the official visit which the president is paying to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to the Presidential Administration, the Romanian head of state laid a wreath at the Wahat Al Karama war memorial and signed the books of honor opened at the two landmarks.President Klaus Iohannis is paying an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saturday to Tuesday, at the invitation extended by the President of the Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.The main objectives of the visit are the following: the deepening of the political-diplomatic dialogue on topics of maximum interest for both sides, the boost of economic relations between the two states, which are already on a significant upward trend, attracting investments in the Romanian economy through projects in the area of infrastructure, energy, fight against climate change, cyber-security and food security, the diversification of direct sectorial contracts in these priority areas and in others with emerging potential (education, research and innovation, culture, inter-human contacts), so that these can additionally deepen the political and economic dialogue, the Presidential Administration mentions.