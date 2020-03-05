 
     
President Iohannis: We focus on stopping spread of coronavirus; I call for wisdom, balance, calm

Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday stated that the authorities focus on stopping the spreading of coronavirus and he called for wisdom, balance, calm and realism.

"In the current context, in which we focus on stopping the spreading of coronavirus, I call for wisdom, balance, calm and realism so that our social life doesn't become a victim of a panic epidemic, on the background of mistrust and fake news," said Iohannis, at the Women in Economy 2020 Gala that took place at the Romanian Athenaeum.

A new case of coronavirus was confirmed on Wednesday at a 71-aged man from Suceava, informed the Group for Strategic Communication. This was the 6th case of infection with COVID-19 confirmed in Romania.

