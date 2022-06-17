President Iohannis welcomes King of Belgium at Kogalniceanu Air Base

Belgium's King Philippe was welcomed on Friday by President Klaus Iohannis as he touched down at the 57th Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base.

The two state leaders will hold official talks, meet with troops stationed at the base and deliver speeches.The President of Romania and the King of Belgium will discuss the priority topics of the bilateral agenda and ways to deepen European and international cooperation. A special focus will be on the crisis in Ukraine and its multidimensional impact, the cited source said."Amid the humanitarian crisis caused by the Russian Federation's armed aggression, talks will also tackle assistance measures for Ukraine and support to Ukrainian refugees, including through the humanitarian hub in Suceava. The two heads of state will also approach strengthening support for the Republic Moldova, currently faced with multiple challenges posed by the effects of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, including a high number of taken in refugees," the Presidential Administration said.