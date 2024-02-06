Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

President Iohannis wishes King Charles III full recovery, following cancer diagnosis

iohannis bruxelles

President Klaus Iohannis wished King Charles III, diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer, a full recovery.

"Our thoughts go to His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family, as well as to the United Kingdom people in these difficult moments. We wish His Majesty a full recovery," the Romanian head of state on Tuesday wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

King Charles III's cancer was discovered as he recently underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate.

Nine months since his coronation, the 75-year-old sovereign does not intend to completely step back from his activities as head of state of the United Kingdom, but also of 14 Commonwealth countries, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.

The palace stated that the King's health problem is not prostate cancer.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.