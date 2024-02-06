President Iohannis wishes King Charles III full recovery, following cancer diagnosis

President Klaus Iohannis wished King Charles III, diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer, a full recovery.

"Our thoughts go to His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family, as well as to the United Kingdom people in these difficult moments. We wish His Majesty a full recovery," the Romanian head of state on Tuesday wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

King Charles III's cancer was discovered as he recently underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate.

Nine months since his coronation, the 75-year-old sovereign does not intend to completely step back from his activities as head of state of the United Kingdom, but also of 14 Commonwealth countries, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.

The palace stated that the King's health problem is not prostate cancer.