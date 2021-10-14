President Iohannis's official visit to Latvia postponed due to counterpart Levits testing Covid positive

President Klaus Iohannis's official visit to the Republic of Latvia, which was supposed to take place on Friday and Saturday, has been postponed due to the Latvian President testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

"The official visit of President of Romania Klaus Iohannis to the Republic of Latvia, which was scheduled for October 15 - 16, has been postponed due to the President of Latvia having been confirmed with SARS-CoV2," the Presidential Administration confirmed for AGERPRES.

According to Latvian media, President Egils Levits was found positive for COVID-19 after his return from an inter-governmental forum in Sweden the day before. Subsequently, the Latvian President took a PCR test, which also confirmed the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The Latvian head of state was to meet on Thursday with his Estonian counterpart Alar Karis, and on Friday with President Klaus Iohannis. Egils Levits personally called President Iohannis to explain the situation and postpone the visit.