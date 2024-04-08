President Klaus Iohannis congratulates Peter Pellegrini on winning presidential elections in Slovakia

President Klaus Iohannis on Sunday congratulated Peter Pellegrini on winning the presidential elections in Slovakia.

"Congratulations to Peter Pellegrini on winning the presidential election! Based on the traditional Romania-Slovakia friendship and the role of the Slovak community in Romania, I am looking forward to working together for the benefit of our nations and of the European Union, ensuring our prosperity and security," Iohannis said, according to the Facebook page of the Presidential Administration.

Peter Pellegrini is said to have won 53.55% of the votes compared to 46.44% for pro-European diplomat Ivan Korcok, according to data published by the Slovak Statistical Office, in the presidential elections held on Saturday, AFP reported.