President Klaus Iohannis - new meeting with Gov't members on measures to manage COVID-19 epidemic

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis will have a new meeting on COVID-19 epidemic management measures at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Wednesday.

The meeting will be attended by the Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, the Interior Minister, Marcel Vela, the Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, and the Head of the Department for Emergency Situations, the Secretary of State in the Interior Ministry, Raed Arafat.

According to the Presidential Administration, the meeting will take place at 12:00.

At the end of the meeting, the head of state will make a press statement.

Since the beginning of the state of emergency, President Klaus Iohannis has had several meetings on COVID-19 with members of the Government.

