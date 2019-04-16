 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Klaus Iohannis participates in official opening of 2019 Romania-France Season

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis will attend the official opening of the 2019 Romania-France Season, due on Thursday at the National Art Museum of Romania, at 18:45 hrs, according to his agenda.

The Romania-France Season includes a series of exhibitions, theater and film festivals, concerts that will be held in over 30 cities, including Bucharest, Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca and Iasi.

The first event in Romania on the cultural season is the International Lighting Festival - Spotlight, which starts on Thursday.

The official closing of the Romania-France Season will take place on July 14 with a large-scale cultural event organized at the Arenele Romane (the Romanian Arenas_ - the Electrica Plant.)

President Klaus Iohannis attended the opening of the cultural season in France last November, together with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

The cultural season ended in France on April 16 and featured events organized in more than 100 cities.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.