President Klaus Iohannis promulgates law on prevention and combating of money laundering, terrorism financing

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday promulgated the Law on the prevention and combating of money laundering and terrorism financing and also the law on the amendment and completion of some normative acts.

The document passed by Parliament had been challenged by the National Liberal party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR) at the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) on 31 October 2018, the notification being admitted by the CCR, which found that a phrase in this law, concerning the organizations of citizens belonging to national minorities, was unconstitutional.

The provisions in the Law on the prevention and combating of money laundering and terrorism financing set an exception to the rule of the application of the law in favor of national minority organizations, members of the Council of National Minorities, without an objective and reasonable justification, the CCR stated in the reasoning of the decision through which it declared unconstitutional a phrase from this normative act.

"The Court finds that the normative provisions criticized from the point of view of the regulatory object of the criticized law, namely the protection of social financial values against the illicit action consisting in money laundering, establishes an exception to the rule of the application of the law, in favor of the organizations of citizens belonging to the national minorities, members of the Council of Minorities without an objective and reasonable justification," the CCR judges advocate in the statement of reasons.

On June 26, the Chamber of Deputies passed, as a decision-making body, the re-examined draft law, following the decision of the Constitutional Court.