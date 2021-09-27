President Klaus Iohannis signs a series of decrees

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree on the submission for ratification by Parliament of the Protocol to modify the Convention on Offences and Certain Other Acts Committed on Board Aircraft, the Presidential Administration reports.

The Protocol was concluded in Montreal on April 4, 2014, and signed by Romania on December 13, 2019. The Convention was concluded in Tokyo on September 14, 1963.

Also, the President signed the decree regarding the promotion to the rank of major general - with two stars, on the occasion of his going into reserve, of the brigadier general - with one star Eugen Ciutaru from the Special Telecommunications Service.

Colonel Mircea Popescu from the Special Telecommunications Service will be awarded the rank of brigadier general - with one star, when he goes into reserve