 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Klaus Iohannis signs a series of decrees

Facebook
Klaus Iohannis

On Monday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree on the submission for ratification by Parliament of the Protocol to modify the Convention on Offences and Certain Other Acts Committed on Board Aircraft, the Presidential Administration reports.

The Protocol was concluded in Montreal on April 4, 2014, and signed by Romania on December 13, 2019. The Convention was concluded in Tokyo on September 14, 1963.

Also, the President signed the decree regarding the promotion to the rank of major general - with two stars, on the occasion of his going into reserve, of the brigadier general - with one star Eugen Ciutaru from the Special Telecommunications Service.

Colonel Mircea Popescu from the Special Telecommunications Service will be awarded the rank of brigadier general - with one star, when he goes into reserve

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.