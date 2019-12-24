 
     
President Klaus Iohannis wishes Merry Christmas everybody, wherever they are

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
klaus iohannis bruxelles

Klaus Iohannis, Romania's president at his second mandate sent a Christmas message on Tuesday to all Romanians, no matter the place they are.

"The celebration of the Birth of our Lord Jesus brings us all closer. So, let's replenish with the joy of being together, united through the profoundness of compassion, solidarity and unselfishness toward the others. In the spirit of the winter holy holidays, let us retrieve our faith in the power to being better each and every day. My dearest, I wish you all, wherever you are, a Merry Christmas!" the president said in a video message he posted on his Facebook page.

