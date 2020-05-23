President of the Republic of Moldova reacts to statements made by Siegfried Muresan, Ion Chicu

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Dodon, reacted on Saturday to the scandal caused by an acid post of Moldovan Prime Minister Ion Chicu targeting Romanian MEP Siegfried Muresan, which post attracted a series of harsh official reactions from Bucharest authorities, says Unimedia.info.

Igor Dodon showed concern in relation to the attempt of "some to damage the foreign relations of the Republic of Moldova" with some partners, but also criticized, in his turn, the statements made periodically by MEPs against the government in Chisinau.

"In the past couple of days, several statements have been made that could unduly affect the good relations and strategic partnership that the Republic of Moldova has with various external partners and especially with Romania and the Russian Federation. My position has remained unchanged and consistent - I plead for a balanced foreign policy, mutually beneficial relations with both the East and the West, in which our national interest and good relations with foreign strategic partners are at the forefront," President Dodon wrote on his official Facebook page.

At the same time, Igor Dodon criticized the statements made by some MEPs, who would intentionally denigrate the Republic of Moldova and its institutions.

"I note with concern the provocative manner in which the Republic of Moldova and its institutions are being denigrated by some MEPs, who in recent years appear to be rather members of opposition parties in the Republic of Moldova and have a partisan approach to the interests of our citizens, as they often create tensions and distort the realities of our country," he also mentioned in the post.

"The Republic of Moldova benefits from generous support from its external partners, this was also seen during the pandemic crisis we are going through, for which we are fully grateful. That is what really remains important in our relationship," added Igor Dodon.

The Democratic Party (PD), which is part of the ruling coalition in Chisinau, has expressed its disagreement with the "biased and disrespectful" way in which MEP Siegfried Muresan gives appreciation to the governments of the Republic of Moldova, Unimedia.info also noted. The categorical formulations on "the failure of Covid crisis management and the failure of reforms" are superficial and untrue, Democrats say. However, PD also dissociated itself from the language used by Moldovan PM Ion Chicu in his post on Facebook.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bucharest also came out with a press release condemning the statements of Prime Minister Chicu, and the Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to Romania was summoned for explanations.

"Regarding the denigrating statements against Romania posted today, May 22, 2020, on a social network, by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, Mr Ion Chicu, the Romanian MAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) considers that they are completely unacceptable. The statements of Prime Minister Ion Chicu are all the more inappropriate are "as more inadequate" as, in the current context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Romania has offered substantial support to the Republic of Moldova, proving its solidarity with the citizens of the Republic of Moldova during a very difficult period. The MAE appreciates that these statements show profound disrespect for Romania and the privileged bilateral relationship of the Strategic Partnership for European Integration of the Republic of Moldova," it is mentioned in the press release issued by the Romanian MAE.