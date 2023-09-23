President of Vaslui County Council indicted for bribery, prosecutors request preventive arrest (anti-graft authority)

Prosecutors from the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) - Iasi Territorial Service have informed that the president of the Vaslui County Council, Dumitru Buzatu, has been detained for 24 hours, starting on September 23, as a defendant, for bribe taking, with pre-trial detention being requested in the case.

"Between May 8 and September 7, the defendant Buzatu Dumitru (...) allegedly demanded from a businessman (witness in the case) amounts of money, representing 10 percent of the value of a public procurement contract that the latter had concluded with Vaslui County Council and which had as its object the rehabilitation and modernisation of roads in Vaslui County, so that the contract would be carried out in good conditions (payment of invoices). In this context (...), on September 22, the defendant Buzatu Dumitru allegedly received the sum of 1,250,000 RON, on which occasion the flagrant crime was established. The accused Buzatu Dumitru was informed of his locus standi and the charges, in accordance with the provisions of Article 309 of the Criminal Procedure Code," DNA said in a press release.

According to the source, the president of Vaslui CJ is to be presented to Vaslui Court with a proposal for preventive arrest for 30 days.

Prosecutors are being assisted in the case by the General Anti-Corruption Directorate and the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Gendarmerie.