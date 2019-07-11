President signs into law Bill on creation of Agency for Agri-Food Products Quality and Marketing

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday signed into law the Bill on the creation of the Agency for Agri-Food Products Quality and Marketing, an institution under the authority of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The regulatory act cleared the Chamber of Deputies, as a decision-making body, on June 12.

The Agency for Agri-Food Products Quality and Marketing is a public institution with legal personality funded from its own revenues and state budget subsidies.

The agency's mission is to promote the production of agri-food products certified according to a voluntary quality system and to ensure that they are properly marketed.

The institution acts as a state authority in the field of product quality and marketing; strategy - by ensuring the conception and submission for approval of the strategy for the development of the sector of quality products; representation - ensuring, on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, internal and external representation in its field of activity and within the limits set by the Ministry.

The agency is staffed with civil servants and contract staff employed in accordance with the legislation in force. The executive management is exercised by a general manager, appointed by order of the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Also on Thursday, President Iohannis promulgated the Law amending and complementing Government Emergency Ordinance No. 195/2002 on public roads traffic, the Law amending Law No. 153/2017 on the remuneration of the personnel paid from public funds, as well as the regulatory act amending and complementing Law No. 52/2011 on occasional activities performed by day laborers.