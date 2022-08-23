Presidential advisor Luminita Odobescu takes part in Kyiv Initiative high-level reunion

Presidential advisor Luminita Odobescu took part in the Kyiv Initiative high-level reunion, on Monday, together with counterparts from several states of the European Union.

"Today, in Kyiv, at the invitation of the Ukraine, I participated in the high-level meeting entitled Kyiv Initiative, together with the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and counterparts from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary. We addressed topics related to the invasion of the Russian Federation, including a strategic assessment six months after the start of the war, aspects aimed at the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, as well as the support given to the neighboring state by the international community in multiple fields," Luminita Odobescu wrote on Facebook.

"During the meeting, I reiterated Romania's support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within internationally recognized borders, and I emphasized the significant contribution of our country in terms of the support given to Ukraine, on a political, humanitarian, economic level, including reducing risks related to food security. Together with my counterparts, I highlighted the support for Ukraine within the European Union and NATO, especially for the promotion of the European aspirations of this state and the stimulation of political support, which must also be reflected through technical support. I also expressed Romania's interest in participating in the reconstruction of Ukraine," she said.

