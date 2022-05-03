Presidential decree appoints Marcel Bolos Minister of European Investments, Projects, Sebastian Burduja Minister of Research

On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decrees appointing Marcel Bolos as Minister of European Investments and Projects, and Sebastian-Ioan Burduja as Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization.

The head of state also signed the decree dismissing Marcel Bolos from the office of Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to the Presidential Administration, the swearing-in ceremony will take place on Tuesday, at 6.00 pm, at the Cotroceni Palace.