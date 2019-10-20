Presidential election2019/AEP: 835 polling stations abroad

The Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) approved, by decision, at the proposal of diplomatic missions and consular offices, a total of 835 polling stations abroad for presidential elections.

"The proposals of the diplomatic missions and the consular offices regarding the headquarters of the polling stations abroad were transmitted in several stages by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and were approved by successive decisions of the AEP. According to these documents approved by the AEP, the diplomatic missions and the consular offices will take the necessary measures, according to the law, to ensure the minimum logistical conditions for the conduct of voting in the polling stations (...), as well as to inform the voters abroad of their location", reads a release of the Permanent Electoral Authority sent on Sunday to AGERPRES.Also, according to the source, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the diplomatic missions and the consular offices will take the necessary measures to ensure the communication of the minutes regarding the designation of the presidents and the deputies of the electoral bureaus of the polling stations to the Permanent Electoral Authority, the electoral bureau of the polling stations abroad, as well as the political parties participating in the elections, as soon as they have been drafted.The AEP decision will be published in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part I.