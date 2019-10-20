Presidential elections 2019/Dancila: We must grant respect to senior citizens for what Romania has today

PSD President Viorica Dancila, the social-democrats candidate for November's presidential elections, declared, during a visit to the "Academician Nicolae Cajal" Elderly People Home that all respect must be granted to senior citizens, because they built what Romania has today.

"For us, senior citizens are important, we have to give them our full respect, because they built what Romania has today, and we have a duty to go further. I am honored to meet people today who, during their careers, showed that they can do good things, they did many things for this country and I think we owe them a lot and I think that the respect we give to our seniors, the way we relate to the work they have done shows how involved you are and the fact that nothing can be built without due respect to those who have achieved what we have today. (...) Hoping that the same care for the elderly will be granted also from now on. However in our soul they will always have the warmth that they deserve, the respect they deserve and, regardless of the position we will occupy in the Romanian state, each time, we will be tireless fighters for the rights of our parents and grandparents," said Dancila, who was accompanied by Bucharest mayor, Gabriela Firea.