President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday came to the PNL (National Liberal Party) headquarters for a meeting related to the electoral campaign, as he told journalists.

Iohannis was welcomed by designated Prime Minister Ludovic Orban."I am very pleased with how things are going and I came here, to the PNL headquarters, to have a meeting related to the electoral campaign, said Iohannis, when asked how the negotiations for the building of the new government go so far.