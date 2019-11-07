PresidentialElection2019 Ciolos: Mobilization will make the difference; Dan Barna must reach second round

PLUS leader Dacian Ciolos stated on Thursday, on the occasion of the USR-PLUS (save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) Alliance meeting in the capital city Bucharest that the mobilization of the people will make the different in the presidential election on Sunday, and also that Dan Barna must reach the second round of the election for the office at the Cotroceni Palace.

He said that, if Klaus Iohannis and Dan Barna both reach the second round of the election, it will be for the first time after the Revolution of 1989 when there will be a debate in Romania, in the presidential race, between two people who want to lead Romanian on the European path, "one of them with a certain experience and the other as an innovating spirit, a younger spirit, and with the vision of someone from the private sector.""We must go to vote on Sunday, and we must take our friends, colleagues with us, for this will make the difference, our mobilization and determination will change things the way we want to change them," said Ciolos