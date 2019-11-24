 
STIRIPESURSE.RO va prezenta la 21.00 singurul EXIT-POLL oficial CURS - Avangarde
     
#PresidentialElection2019 MEP Plumb: I voted for a President who will fight for every Romanian

Guvern
rovana plumb

Romanian MEP Rovana Plumb, leader of PSD (Social Democratic Party) Dambovita stated on Sunday in Targoviste that she voted for a president who will fight for every Romanian.

"I voted for a person I know and I am certain will be a good president, a president of dialogue, a president who can be close to every Romanian, a president who will fight for every Romanian, a president who will promote welfare, a president who will represent us very well everywhere in the world, a president with dignity," said Rovana Plumb.

AGERPRES

