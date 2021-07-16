Prime Minister Florin Citu:Attack on Gov't members from PNL resembles what PSD is doing, such politicians have no future

Prime Minister Florin Citu stated that the attacks on him and on the Government from his party colleagues in the National Liberal Party (PNL)'s internal election campaign "are very similar to what PSD [the Social Democratic Party] is doing" and show that "such politicians, perhaps, no longer have a future in Romania".

"I am criticized that our mayors come and visit me at the Government. What is the problem? Yes, very well, let them come, I also invited PSD mayors. I repeat, I want to develop Romania. People come to the Government, they see what the projects are, the sources of funding and together we develop these programs We have nothing to hide, we do this for Romanians and we do it transparently. The Liberal mayors, unfortunately, and that is why they are in greater numbers than those from PSD who come to the Government, have been forgotten, they have been left behind, the administrations led by Liberal mayors have been left to fend for themselves in recent years, they have not received any funding. That is why there are a lot of problems there, that is why people look for solutions and together we find these solutions, because we find them for the people," said Florin Citu, on Friday, at the internal elections conference within the PNL Satu Mare organization.

The prime minister said that this PNL internal election campaign is about competition, that it is transparent, and the Liberals, but also all Romanians, can thus see how two teams behave."Unfortunately, they can also see the more unpleasant things. Things that should not happen in the PNL, because we are not PSD. When you attack members of the Government, the prime minister, that resembles a lot what PSD is doing. When, a few months ago you say that a decision of the prime minister is good, that it is in the spirit of the Constitution, and in a few months you say that it is no longer good, because it must be evaluated, it shows that such politicians may not have, perhaps, a future in Romania. We have to be transparent, we have to be honest with the Romanians and promise them what we can do, this is the Liberal government," said Citu.The Prime Minister pointed out that there are many things to be done in relation to government and that they will be done, but only together.