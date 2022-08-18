 
     
Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca: We established to increase salaries in public sector with that quarter difference provided by Law 153

The governing coalition decided to apply a salary increase for budget officers with a quarter of the difference provided by Law 153, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday.

"We discussed, it was a matter in which several interventions were requested on a series of salary rights. At the moment, Law 153 has just succeeded, through the changes over time, from its entry into force until now, to produce a series of inequities and it is no longer unitary. We determined that the measure we will take at the level of the Government, with the approval of the entire coalition, was a discussion with all the leaders of the coalition, to apply that quarter of the difference on 153 to everyone , without any kind of discrimination," Ciuca said in a press conference in Sinaia.

The Prime Minister mentioned that the Ministry of Labor is going to finalize the amendment of Law 153 to eliminate inequities, and the same thing will happen with the Pension Law.

