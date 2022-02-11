Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, welcomed in Chisinau by Moldovan counterpart Natalia Gavrilita

Oana Ghita reports: Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca arrived in Chisinau on Friday for a one-day visit to the Republic of Moldova, and was greeted by his counterpart, Natalia Gavrilita.

The governments of Romania and the Republic of Moldova will convene in Chisinau in a joint meeting, and several bilateral documents will be signed.

Prime Minister Ciuca is also scheduled to meet with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, with Parliament President Igor Grosu, as well as with representatives of the Romanian Orthodox Church in the Republic of Moldova.

Before the joint meeting of the Government, Gavrilita and Ciuca will participate in the wreath-laying ceremonies at the Stephen the Great Monument and at the bust of Mihai Eminescu, followed thereafter by a one-on-one meeting, Agerpres informs.