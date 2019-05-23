Prime Minister Viorica Dancila: 'OUG on ridesharing to be put up for public consultation on Thursday'

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Thursday announced that the government emergency ordinance (OUG) draft on the regulation of the ridesharing activity will be put up for public consultation, with the normative act to be adopted next week.

"Another topic of a public interest is the regulation of the ridesharding activity. The Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Administration in the past week had several consultations with the factors involved, the process enjoying everyone's appreciation. Today, the draft regarding this topic will be put up for public consultation, and next week we will adopt the agreed solutions," said Dancila, in the beginning of the government meeting.

The Minister of Transport, Razvan Cuc, on Wednesday stated that the government emergency ordinance draft that regulates the ridesharing services could be put up for public consultations next week.

"Probably next week we will put this ordinance in transparency. But I have permanently discussed on this topic with them, so no one should worry about this. All that I want to say is that this ordinance must be balanced for all parties, so that no one is upset, the taxi drivers, or the Uber drivers," said the Minister, in a press conference at the Victoria Palace.

More than 200,000 persons signed a petition for the urgent regulation of the ridesharing services, and in this context the Coalition for a Digital Economy Association asked the Government on Wednesday "to show that it heard the voice of the consumers" and publish the emergency ordinance draft regulating these services.

The effects of this lack of regulation were that thousands of drivers remained without income, while costs tripled for those who call an Uber, Clever or Bolt.

The Coalition for a Digital Economy Association is an independent organisation representing the main ridesharding and e-hailing companies in Romania: Uber, Bolt and Clever.

