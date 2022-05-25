Prince Charles, PM Ciuca discuss security situation, green energy policies

Prince Charles of Wales, who is on a visit to Bucharest on Wednesday, met with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca at the Victoria Palace of Government, discussing Romania's security situation against the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as its green and renewable energy policies, the government said in a release.

The concerns expressed by His Royal Highness were mainly over the threat to the world food security posed by the Russian blockade of the ports of Odessa and Mykolayiv.

The visiting senior royal was also interested in Romania's green and renewable energy policies and its approach to reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

"His Royal Highness recommended his Sustainable Markets Initiative as a solution to bringing together companies that have engaged in commercial activities to reduce pollution and carbon dioxide emissions," the government said.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca gave an extensive presentation of Romania's efforts to support Ukraine in every way: taking in refugees, supporting internally displaced Ukrainian citizens and those who defend their country, supporting Ukrainian grain exports.

The head of the Bucharest government also presented an assessment of the on-site military situation in Ukraine and of the prospects and threats generated in the Black Sea region.

Nicolae Ciuca expressed Romania's openness to supporting green energy investments, especially offshore wind projects British companies are expected to invest in in the next period.

During the meeting, the Prince of Wales voiced his special appreciation for the support provided by the Romanian citizens to Ukrainian refugees, as well as for the Romanians' manifestation of solidarity and sympathy which have impressed the entire world. His Royal Highness also conveyed the appreciation enjoyed by the Romanians who live in the UK and who contribute through their work to the well-being and economic development of their adoptive communities.

In this context, Premier Ciuca underlined the importance of supporting the Romanian community in the UK by protecting their legal rights, the government release states.