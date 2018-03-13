Prince Radu grants 'King Carol I' and 'Queen Elisabeta' scholarships at ASE Bucharest

Prince Radu has granted on Tuesday evening in the Aula Magna of ASE (the Bucharest University of Economic Studies) the "King Carol I" and "Queen Elisabeta" scholarships.

"What His Majesty [Mihai I, ed. n.] and I did three years ago is neither a spontaneous, nor a nebulous gesture. We only carry out what we have as duty on behalf of four great generations that have preceded us and have decided that the diplomas (...) awarded in Romania bear the name of King Carol I and Queen Elisabeta, because these two names founded both the modern Romanian state and the Romanian culture or the modern grounded Romanian education together with those times' education's fathers, and symbolically, other two identical scholarships be granted to two students from Chisinau, this time titled Ferdinand I and Maria. (...) These two sovereigns were the fathers of the modern history of this part of the world which is today called the Republic of Moldova. And we'd like our initiative did not stop here. Now, when King Mihai and Queen Ana have left us for good it is high time we founded the King Mihai and Queen Ana scholarships to be symbolically sent to another important city of Romania, with as much significance as Bucharest and Chisinau," Prince Radu asserted.The rector of ASE, Nicolae Istudor said that the Tuesday's event falls within the context of Romania's Centennial and 105th anniversary of the higher education institution's establishment."We participate today in a moment of natural continuation of the traditional links between the Crown and Education, commenced by Modern Romania's father - King Carol I," asserted Istudor.The "Queen Elisabeta" scholarship went to student Olga Bodrug, while the "King Carol I" scholarship was given to Ilie Laurentiu Patrascu.The four annual royal scholarships were founded by the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta and Prince Radu in 2015.

AGERPRES .