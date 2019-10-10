Pro Romania's Ponta addressing PSD MPs: Let's meet, try to rebuild government promised in 2016

Chairman of Pro Romania party Victor Ponta, on Thursday, after the adoption of the censure motion by Parliament, extended an invitation and a proposal to his former colleagues the PSD (Social Democratic Party) MPs, "to rebuild" the government together, like it was promised back in 2016.

"My offer to my former colleagues from PSD is still valid, now, after the motion. (...) We should sit around the table and understand that this government is done, that now we should support together a common candidate to reach the second round of the presidential elections, namely Mr Diaconu, in order for him to become a strong counter-candidate for Klaus Iohannis, and that we also need to try and rebuild the government that we promised in 2016 and got destroyed, immediately, in 2017, by Mr Dragnea. (...) Mr Dragnea and Mrs Dancila, who is a prolongation of Mr Dragnea, mocked the people's vote back then, they mocked the act of governing and the good ideas. We can do it! We have a chance next year to do what we have failed to do in the past three years. This depends on how wise they are, after which the people will decide through vote if they want a PNL-USR (National Liberal Party - Save Romania Union) government or a left wing government," Ponta said at the Parliament on Thursday, after the adoption of the motion of censure.According to Ponta, Pro Romania has already got a series of projects ready and three proposals for the Prime Minister office.Ponta also mentioned that, alongside his colleagues from Pro Romania, he wants to build "a good government, the Social democracy, serious projects."He also claimed that, by voting in favour of the censure motion, Pro Romania has made "a necessary step for Romania, for the government and for Social democracy."