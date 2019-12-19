Pro Romania's Ponta on those who resigned from party: We respect their decision to join PNL

Chairman of the Pro Romania party Victor Ponta thanked on Thursday to the 16 persons who resigned from the party, saying that he respects their "decision to join the PNL [the National Liberal Party]" and voicing hope that they "influence for the better the act of governance."

"I thank our former colleagues for everything that we have accomplished together over the past years in politics. We respect their decision to join the PNL and we hope they influence in good the act of governance - but the overwhelming majority of members of the Pro Romania team desire to remain on their own path. The Pro Romania moves forward as an alternative project to modernise the centre-left wing politics, pro European and pro development, equally critical of the PNL and the PSD [the Social Democratic Party]! We are Pro Romania and we root only for Romania," Victor Ponta wrote on his Facebook page.A number of 16 members of the Pro Romania, including leaders and founders, have tendered their mass resignation from the party on Thursday.