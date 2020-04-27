Pro Romania's Tutuianu: No government plan for the Romanians' return to work

The government has no plan in place for the Romanians' return to work, and unless the economic activities are resumed according to a carefully devised program, the economic crisis will deepen, Chairman of the Pro Romania Dambovita branch, Senator Adrian Tutuianu, told a press conference on Monday.

"There is no government plan for the Romanians' return to work, and the risks carried by the absence of a plan are huge. A report released last week by the Fiscal Council headed by Mr. Daniel Daianu very seriously warns of Romania's economic situation. (...) In a first scenario, the economy could slump by 4.6 percent, and in a worse-case scenario by 9 percent," said Tutuianu.

He added that Pro Romania will insist that the measures required to restart the economic activities are taken.

"Pro Romania will insist for an articulated program for the resumption of economic activities, otherwise the crisis will deepen and we will witness, as the International Monetary Fund has already stated, an unprecedented crisis, bigger than the one of 2009, a crisis of the magnitude of the 1929 -1933 Depression", said Senator Tutuianu.