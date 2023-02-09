PRO TV correspondent Marius Buga, remanded in custody for sexual intercourse with a minor

The correspondent of the private PRO TV station in southeastern Dambovita county, Marius Buga, was arrested on Wednesday evening, in a case in which he is accused of committing the crime of sexual intercourse with a minor.

According to the court portal, he was presented by the prosecutors to the Targoviste Court with a proposal to take the measure of preventive arrest.

Judicial sources stated for AGERPRES that the proposal was accepted by the judge of rights and freedoms, who ordered a 30-day pre-trial arrest of the defendant.

"At the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Targoviste Court, a criminal file was registered in which it was ordered to carry out further criminal prosecution against a male person under the aspect of committing the crime of sexual intercourse with a minor, provided for by art. 220 paragraph 1 and 4 letter e of the Criminal Code. The measure of detention for 24 hours was ordered against the male person," the Dambovita County Police Inspectorate reported on Wednesday.

Judicial sources stated that the person targeted by the investigation is the PRO TV correspondent in Dambovita county, Marius Buga.

The journalist had been heard, on Tuesday, in connection with these accusations brought by a 16-year-old minor.

"We were surprised to learn about the investigation that targets the employee Marius Buga. At the company level, we strongly condemn any immoral action. We cannot comment on this situation, but we are convinced that the authorities are taking all measures to clarify it. The moment we will have all the relevant information, we will take the necessary steps within the company. The protection of minors is extremely important for each of us!," the TV broadcaster mentioned in a press release.AGERPRES