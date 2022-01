Protection after booster against Omicron infection increases to 60 pct, to severe cases up to 90 pct

The head of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, stated, on Thursday, that after the administration of the COVID booster shot, protection against infection with the Omicron variant increases to 60%, and protection against severe forms that require hospitalization and may cause death increases to 90%.

"After a first vaccination scheme, protection against infection [with the Omicron variant - e.n.] is limited, it's considerably lower, yet a protection against hospitalization and the risk of death is maintained. This protection is at this time considered high, even more so after the administration of the booster dose. Practically, the studies published recently show us that protection of a first scheme of vaccination against infection, including symptomatic infection, is around 30% and protection after a first scheme of vaccination is of approximately 50% against the risk of hospitalization and death. We are speaking here of the Omicron variant. After the administration of the booster dose, the protection against infection grows to 60% and against the severe forms that require hospitalization and may cause deaths increases to 90% in the first two months since the administration of the booster dose and has a slight tendency to decrease after three months since the administration of the booster dose," explained the military doctor in a press conference.