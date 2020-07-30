PSD: As soon as we have the signatures, we lodge censure motion

Acting Senate President Robert Cazanciuc said on Thursday that the motion to censure the Orban government will be lodged as soon as all necessary signatures are gathered.

"The censure motion had to be filed yesterday (Wedmesday, ed. n.) because every day with this Government, unfortunately, means a cost for the Romanian people, a cost for their health, a cost for the economy. The censure motion should have been filed yesterday, but we must gather all the signatures, all the forces that want to get rid of this Government as soon as possible," Cazanciuc said before the meeting of the Social Democratic Party (PSD)'s National Executive Committee (CExN).

He claimed that almost all the signatures for the censure motion are collected.

Asked if a PSD congress should be held before the motion is submitted, Cazanciuc said "Surely we need a congress, as soon as possible, under safe conditions, that allows the organization. (...) It takes a congress to stabilize the party leadership and gather all the energies around a team. The team must operate with the engines revved. You see that a very firm position is needed, we need to take down this Government as quickly as possible and for that we need all the energies to be behind a team," the Social Democrat said.