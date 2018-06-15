stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

PSD Chairman Dragnea on Iohanis’ proposal for SIE leadership: I will read it until I understand it

Agerpres
Liviu Dragnea

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea mocked on Friday President Klaus Iohannis' letter recommending Gabriel Vlase as director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE).


"Indeed, I have received a letter from the President, me and Calin Tariceanu, a proposal for the SIE [leadership]. And now, in order to quote a living classic: this letter raises more questions than it brings clarifications. I will read it until I understand it, perhaps we need to carry out a debate on this topic and I will let you know. This is the response to the still unspoken question about the SIE nomination," the PSD leader stated, at the Summer School of the Social Democrat Youth.

President Klaus Iohannis has sent a letter to the chairs of Parliament recommending Gabriel Vlase as director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE).

Vlase is deputy speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, a member on the National Defence and Public Order Committee and member on the Joint Special Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate on the analysis and updating of the national security normative framework.

Former SIE Director Mihai Razvan Ungureanu resigned in September 2016. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.