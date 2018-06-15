PSD Chairman Dragnea on Iohanis’ proposal for SIE leadership: I will read it until I understand it

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea mocked on Friday President Klaus Iohannis' letter recommending Gabriel Vlase as director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE).
"Indeed, I have received a letter from the President, me and Calin Tariceanu, a proposal for the SIE [leadership]. And now, in order to quote a living classic: this letter raises more questions than it brings clarifications. I will read it until I understand it, perhaps we need to carry out a debate on this topic and I will let you know. This is the response to the still unspoken question about the SIE nomination," the PSD leader stated, at the Summer School of the Social Democrat Youth.
President Klaus Iohannis has sent a letter to the chairs of Parliament recommending Gabriel Vlase as director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SIE).
Vlase is deputy speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, a member on the National Defence and Public Order Committee and member on the Joint Special Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate on the analysis and updating of the national security normative framework.
Former SIE Director Mihai Razvan Ungureanu resigned in September 2016. AGERPRES